Saints training camp: What you need to know

The start of training camp for the New Orleans Saints is finally here and we have all the information you need to know to get up and close to see the black and gold in action.

Practice and ticket information:

There will be a total of 7 practices that are open to the public. Gates will open at 8:15 am with practice beginning at 9 am. Tickets are required for entry into practice. As of today, there are still tickets available for 1 of the 7 practices open to the public. You can register to get tickets at Saints Training Camp 2023

Practice dates that are open to the public:

Friday, July 28th - SOLD OUT

Saturday, July 29th - SOLD OUT

Monday, July 31st - SOLD OUT

Friday, August 4th - SOLD OUT

Saturday, August 5th - SOLD OUT

Sunday, August 6th - SOLD OUT

Thursday, August 10th - TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE

As part of the NFL’s “Back Together Weekend” initiative, practice on Saturday, July 29th will be open to the public and feature multiple interactive and entertainment elements that will be announced soon.

Bleacher seating at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center will be covered and misted which will provide fans with shade and a more comfortable experience. Upgraded concessions and merchandise sales will also be available to fans. Player autographs will be available after practice however, they are not guaranteed.

All training camp practices are subject to changes and adjustments based on the weather and/or football operations decisions. You can get the latest information visiting neworleanssaints.com or by following the official Saints Facebook or Twitter accounts.

Parking information:

Free public parking is available at the Shrine on Airline, located at 6000 Airline Drive in Metairie in Lot B and is based on availability. Vehicular traffic will need to enter the parking lots from Airline Highway to Deputy James Clarius Drive. A complimentary shuttle service from the parking lots to the expanded practice field entrance will be provided for all practices, following ticket scanning and screening processes which will take place in Lot C.

Prohibited items:

● Animals, except service animals assisting those with disabilities

● Artificial noisemakers (air horns, bullhorns, whistles etc.)

● Bats, Poles, Sticks, Clubs, and Projectiles

● Bicycles

● Contraband, Fireworks, and Glass

● Coolers and outside food and beverage, except for fans with medical/dietary needs

● Duffel bags, large bags and hard containers

● Hoverboards or other self-propelled devices

● Laser pens

● Objects that may obstruct another fan’s view, including umbrellas of over 4’ in diameter

● Oversized purses or handbags (none larger than 16”x14”x13” are allowed)

● Remotely controlled model aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and drones

● Selfie sticks and video cameras

● Unauthorized Marketing/soliciting/vending

● Weapons and firearms (including fireworks, knives, pepper spray and electronic stunning devices)

● Any other item deemed unacceptable by Saints management

● The Ochsner Sports Performance Center is a smoke-free facility, and no smoking, lighters or e-cigarettes are allowed on the grounds

Fans are reminded to please leave these items secured in their vehicles. Prohibited items that are discovered will be confiscated, disposed of and will not be returned.

Make sure to stay tuned to Canal Street Chronicles as we will have all the latest information and updates from Saints training camp. You can follow us on Twitter at @SaintsCSC and Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles