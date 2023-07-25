CBS Sports announcers released for Week 1 of NFL season

With the season just around the corner, the anticipation for Week 1 is growing stronger and stronger with every single announcement.

CBS Sports has announced its game announcers for the 2023 NFL season.



Former #Falcons and #Colts QB Matt Ryan will be calling games throughout the season.



Here are the full teams and their assignments for Weeks 1-3. pic.twitter.com/f96LMTJawQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 24, 2023

On Monday, CBS Sports announced the announcer lineup for Weeks 1-3 of the NFL season. The New Orleans Saints only play on CBS Sports one of those weeks, which will be Week 1 on Sept. 10th against the Tennessee Titans.

The broadcasting team will consist of Chris Lewis, Jason McCourty, Ross Tucker, and Amanda Guerra.

Both Chris Lewis and Jason McCourty will be new to the NFL on CBS team. Lewis, who has a background with college basketball and football announcing, will be calling his debut play-by-play game for week one. McCourty, the color commentator, is joining the broadcasting booth after 13 seasons in the NFL with the Titans.

Although it may be some unfamiliar voices, learning of the announcers for Week 1 amps the anticipation up one degree higher.

