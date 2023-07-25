Fleur-de-Links, July 25: Michael Thomas expected to be ready for training camp

New Orleans Saints News:

The New Orleans Saints worked out former New York Jets defensive end Kyle Phillips.

Recent reports indicate that Michael Thomas is expected to be full-go for when training camp begins on Wednesday.

Former Saints defensive tackle La’Roi Glover will join the Saints’ coaching staff this offseason.

The Saints met with former Carolina Panthers offensive guard Trai Turner.

Jamaal Willaims was ranked #95 in the NFL Top 100.

Kendre Miller, Nick Saldiveri, Shaq Davis, and Miller Forristall all passed their physicals after initially being placed on the NFI or PUP list.

