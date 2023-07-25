 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, July 25: Michael Thomas expected to be ready for training camp

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints worked out former Jets DE Kyle Phillips - Canal Street Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints worked out former New York Jets defensive end Kyle Phillips.

Saints’ Michael Thomas: Expected to be full-go for camp - CBS Sports

Recent reports indicate that Michael Thomas is expected to be full-go for when training camp begins on Wednesday.

Former Saints Great to Join Coaching Staff - Saints News Network

Former Saints defensive tackle La’Roi Glover will join the Saints’ coaching staff this offseason.

Former Pro-Bowl Guard Trai Turner is visiting the Saints today - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints met with former Carolina Panthers offensive guard Trai Turner.

Saints running back Jamaal Williams ranked 95 in NFL Top 100 - New Orleans Saints

Jamaal Willaims was ranked #95 in the NFL Top 100.

Several Saints From Offseason Injury Lists Pass Physicals - Saints News Network

Kendre Miller, Nick Saldiveri, Shaq Davis, and Miller Forristall all passed their physicals after initially being placed on the NFI or PUP list.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...