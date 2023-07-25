Fleur-de-Links, July 25: Michael Thomas expected to be ready for training camp

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints worked out former Jets DE Kyle Phillips - Canal Street Chronicles
The New Orleans Saints worked out former New York Jets defensive end Kyle Phillips.
Saints’ Michael Thomas: Expected to be full-go for camp - CBS Sports
Recent reports indicate that Michael Thomas is expected to be full-go for when training camp begins on Wednesday.
Former Saints Great to Join Coaching Staff - Saints News Network
Former Saints defensive tackle La’Roi Glover will join the Saints’ coaching staff this offseason.
Former Pro-Bowl Guard Trai Turner is visiting the Saints today - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints met with former Carolina Panthers offensive guard Trai Turner.
Saints running back Jamaal Williams ranked 95 in NFL Top 100 - New Orleans Saints
Jamaal Willaims was ranked #95 in the NFL Top 100.
Several Saints From Offseason Injury Lists Pass Physicals - Saints News Network
Kendre Miller, Nick Saldiveri, Shaq Davis, and Miller Forristall all passed their physicals after initially being placed on the NFI or PUP list.
The #Saints today worked out former #Jets DE Kyle Phillips, who played in 29 games (eight starts) over three seasons in New York, recording 65 tackles from 2019-21.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 24, 2023
"These colors are so sick!" @derekcarrqb on wearing his #Saints uniform for the first time ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/6OGBy4OsmC— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 25, 2023
#Saints first round pick @bryan_bresee ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/Ur0kuzPaKQ— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 24, 2023
