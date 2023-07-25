Saints to sign Guard Trai Turner to a one-year deal, per report

The New Orleans Saints have signed former LSU guard Trai Turner to a one-year deal per report. Turner is a 5-time pro bowler that adds great depth to the Saints offensive interior.

A homecoming: the Saints are signing former Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner to a one-year deal. Turner is from New Orleans and played at LSU.



His agents, Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha, confirmed the deal with the Saints. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2023

The nine-year veteran who spent last season with the Washington Commanders also previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Rams and started for the Carolina Panthers for 7 seasons.

Trai Turner can move for a big man. If Saints wants to get that screen going again, he’d be a solid addition. Check him pancaking Tremaine Edmunds here pic.twitter.com/yTVjRTGA3N — Joe Horns Cell Phone  (@JoeHornsPhone) July 24, 2023

Turner is great depth but also adds starting experience to a position that always seems to have injury concerns. Turner started 12 games last season for the Commanders and most likely will have to take a back seat role with the emergence of Cesar Ruiz and once and awhile steadiness from Andrus Peat.

A homecoming for Trai Turner as he plays football where it all started. Turner was a 3rd round pick from the Carolina Panthers out of LSU. Turner was born in New Orleans, Louisiana and played his high school ball at the legendary St. Augustine High School.

