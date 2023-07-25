Saints sign former Pro Bowl TE Jimmy Graham

It just would not be a normal New Orleans Saints offseason if something odd, mysterious, or downright wild happened to the team, right? Well as the great Samuel L. Jackson once said in Jurassic Park “Hold on to your butts”. This morning the Saints’ Twitter account posted an image of former New Orleans tight end Jimmy Graham signing what appeared to be a contract.

Many assumed it had to be a one-day contract to retire as a Saints which made all the sense. Graham had the most success here in New Orleans, this was the team that drafted him, and Graham hasn’t played since 2021. In true Saints fashion, it was revealed by Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football that Graham signed a one-year deal with the Saints and plans to play this season. A comeback most Saint fans figured would never happen after the public contract issues between Graham and the Saints disputing should Graham have been paid as a tight end or a wide receiver, and then ultimately that turned into Graham getting traded to the Seattle Seahawks for Max Unger and a first-round pick.

Jimmy Graham is back to play for the Saints. A real reunion. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) July 25, 2023

In 5 seasons with the Saints, Jimmy Graham posted 386 catches for 4,752 yards and 51 touchdowns. In his prime, he was one of the best at the position and changed how teams used tight ends. Now at 36 years old, Graham should be fighting for a roster spot and could serve as a valuable mentor to rising star Juwan Johnson. Nonetheless seeing Graham back in the black and gold is a site for sore eyes to say the least.

