Saints to sign veteran Guard Max Garcia

In the midst of a couple of homecoming signings this morning that shook the Saints fan base, the team made another signing that will likely get swept under the rug.

The New Orleans Saints are signing veteran guard Max Garcia today, who spent most of last season with the Arizona Cardinals.

#Saints also signing veteran guard Max Garcia, who started seven games for Arizona last season. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 25, 2023

Garcia has played in 105 games and started 59 of them in his career, 7 of them in which came last season. The former fourth-round pick started his career with the Denver Broncos where he was able to win a Super Bowl in 2015.

This signing for the Saints will continue to add competition in terms of depth on the offensive line. With training camp starting up shortly, the team will look for players to push one another in the hopes of getting the absolute best 53 on the field.

