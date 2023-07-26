Canal Street Spotlights: Kyle Besson

This week on Canal Street Spotlights, we interviewed Kyle Besson about how he became a New Orleans Saints fan, his favorite players/moments, and more.

CSC: Please tell us a bit about yourself and where you are from?

Kyle: I started my own Saints fan page on Instagram 6 years ago when I was a sophomore in high school. I’ve always been a Saints fan since birth, but starting the page made me realize my passion for talking and writing about the team. For the last 2 years I have been taking my blog seriously and have hopes of turning it into a career. I am currently in community college, and I will be transferring to UNO next year to begin studying journalism. My page has taken me so far already and I’m excited to take the next big step in my career.

CSC: How and why did you become a Saints fan?

Kyle: I grew up in a family of Saints fans, so I never had a choice, but watching football always gave me a chance to spend time with my dad as he is a diehard fan. Growing up, the Saints have been a centerpiece of our relationship.

CSC: Who is your favorite Saints player? (Past or present)

Kyle: My all-time favorite Saints player that isn’t named Drew Brees is Lance Moore. I always liked watching him play and he was on the team around the time that I started to be able to understand how the game works.

CSC: Favorite moment in Saints history so far?

Kyle: The Steve Gleason blocked punt will always hold a special place in my heart. The significance it holds to the city means a lot to me.

Thank you again to Kyle for taking the time to chat with us and feel free to follow him @504.saints on Instagram.

