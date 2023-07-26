Should the Saints pursue DE Jadeveon Clowney?

New Saints defensive coordinator Joe Woods last coached the Cleveland Browns and DE Jadeveon Clowney. The New Orleans Saints currently sit with the following at the defensive end depth cart.

Cam Jordan

Carl Granderson

Tanoh Kpassagnon

Payton Turner

Isaiah Foskey

A star veteran, solid vets and some young guys who could become solid players. There is a use for another veteran DE. Yannick Ngakoue, Robert Quinn and many others remain available. Clowney may fit the Saints best right now. Ngakoue is the best available, but he may command more money than the Saints will want to pay.

In 2020, the Saints were 100% in on Clowney and were pushing so hard for him. A matter of fact, they wanted him so bad they attempted the league’s first sign-and-trade with the Cleveland Browns. They asked for league permission to send a draft pick to the Browns for them to sign him and guarantee part of his contract. Essentially trading a pick for salary, which happens in the NBA often. The league denied the deal. Two years later after stops in Tennessee and Cleveland, would it make sense coming to NOLA?

The past two seasons Clowney has started 24 games and stacked up 11 sacks with 65 tackles. Would you want to see him in NOLA?

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel