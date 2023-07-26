Saints RB Jamaal Williams ranks 95th in NFL Top 100

Every year, NFL players vote on who the top players in the NFL based on the previous season. For a long time, the NFL released the rankings on live TV and on YouTube, but this year, they limited the viewing to NFL+ subscribers only. Although we can’t see the interviews with the players, we still have access to the list, and Jamaal Williams is the first Saint to find his name on the Top 100 list, coming in at 95.

It’s hard to argue against the players rankings because they actually play against these guys, but this rating feels a little bit disrespectful. Williams led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in 2022, finding pay dirt 17 times, and ran for 1,066 yards on a 4.1 YPC average.

Williams steps into a New Orleans Saints backfield that was desperate for a RB behind Kamara. With Kamara’s suspension looming, Williams should be RB1 for the first few games of the season.

During the Brees and Payton years, Saints fans were used to scoring a lot of touchdowns, especially in the red zone. In 2022 the Saints struggled in the red zone, scoring a TD at a 52.1% clip. Even once Kamara is back, Williams will be a threat in the red zone and should help the Saints get back to being one of the best red zone offenses in the league.

