Fleur-de-Links, July 26: Saints sign three players

New Orleans Saints News:

The New Orleans Saints have signed tight end Jimmy Graham, who originally played for the Saints from 2010 to 2014.

The Saints have waived tight end Miller Forristall and guard Koda Martin.

The Saints have reportedly signed Trai Turner to a one-year deal.

Marshon Lattimore was ranked at #89 in the NFL’s Top 100 players.

The Saints have signed former Arizona Cardinals guard Max Garcia.

Marcus Maye received a new hearing date for his DUI case, indicating that he likely changed his plea.

Welcome home @TheJimmyGraham



The Saints have signed Graham to a one-year contract ✍️ pic.twitter.com/kRo2TMPVod — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 25, 2023