Saints CB Marshon Lattimore ranks 89th in NFL Top 100

When healthy, Marshon Lattimore is one of the premier corners in the NFL. Even after missing 10 games in 2022, Lattimore found himself on the NFL Top 100 list for the fifth time in his six-year career.

Since entering the league in 2017 with the New Orleans Saints, Lattimore has made the list every year outside of his second season. Crazy enough, he’s been ranked between 76th and 89th every time he’s appeared on the list.

The four-time Pro Bowler posted one interception, one touchdown, four passes defended and 29 tackles in seven games last season, but it seems his peers still hold him in high esteem as he was ranked as the 89th best player in 2022. So far, Tariq Woolen is the only other corner on the list, coming in at number 71.

Lattimore’s highest rating came after his second Pro Bowl season in 2019 where he logged one interception, 14 passes defended and 57 tackles in 14 games. Those numbers don’t jump out at you, but he completely neutralized the opponent's best receiver almost every week. He was the 7th highest rated corner behind Logan Ryan, Marcus Peters, Tre White, Jalen Ramsey, Richard Sherman and Stephon Gilmore in 2019.

If Lattimore can stay healthy in 2023, he and Alontae Taylor should form one of the best CB duos in the entire league and both guys could find themselves on this list next year.

