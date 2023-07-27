News and notes from the first day of Saints training camp

FOOTBALL IS BACK!!!

The New Orleans Saints wrapped up their first day of training camp and it was great to see all the new and familiar faces.

The spotlight was the 100% attendance and almost 100% health as well. Everyone besides rookie UDFA DB Anthony Johnson was practicing. Michael Thomas, Cesar Ruiz, and Trevor Penning all practiced after dealing with serious injuries last season. We also saw 3rd round rookie Kendre Miller at practice.

A big storyline was and will be Derek Carr and his development with the new offense. But we saw his new target back with the team Jimmy Graham. Tyrann Mathieu said that when he saw Graham in the building he asked if he was coaching, Graham responded “No, I'm playing”. The 36-year-old TE looked good in day one back with his team. Carr also looked great so far and finished the day 4-5.

Derek Carr and his new tight end pic.twitter.com/0sEFvbiJwx — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) July 26, 2023

Saints brought in two new guards this week, signing Trai Turner and Max Garcia to compete. But that’s not the most notable guard news. James Hurst started the day at LG over Andrus Peat. Peat came in 2nd while Penning started at Left Tackle. This will be something to monitor as Peat has been the starter for the past several years. The Saints are signaling that they aren’t happy with the play at that position. Max Garcia played backup Center snaps.

More competition news, Paulsen Adebo started at the outside corner spot vs Alontae Taylor. This will be the matchup to watch during training camp and preseason.

It was also great to see RB Alvin Kamara back at practice.

Stay tuned for updates of Day 2 of Saints training camp!

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel