Fleur-de-Links, July 27: Saints hold first day of training camp

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Quarterback Derek Carr comfortable with New Orleans Saints offense, ready to compete - New Orelans Saints

Derek Carr speaks on his leadership role with the New Orleans Saints following the first day of training camp.

WATCH NOW: Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu discusses his second season with Saints - WDSU

Tyrann Mathieu discusses the Saints’ secondary and Derek Carr’s leadership after Day 1 of training camp.

Saints Training Camp Practice Report 7/26/2023 - New Orleans Saints

Erin Summers and Todd Graffagnini report on training camp’s first day of practice.

WATCH NOW: Saints DE Cam Jordan discusses expectations for training camp - WDSU

Cameron Jordan spoke on many things following his first day of training camp, including the return of Jimmy Graham.

Photos: First look inside 2023 Saints Training Camp practice 7/26/23 - New Orleans Saints

Images from the first day of training camp.

New Orleans Native Starts NFL’s Diversity in Sports Medicine Internship At Saints Training Camp - Saints News Network

The Saints have brought in New Orleans native Schyler Morton as part of the NFL’s Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative.

