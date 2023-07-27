Fleur-de-Links, July 27: Saints hold first day of training camp

New Orleans Saints News:

Derek Carr speaks on his leadership role with the New Orleans Saints following the first day of training camp.

Tyrann Mathieu discusses the Saints’ secondary and Derek Carr’s leadership after Day 1 of training camp.

Erin Summers and Todd Graffagnini report on training camp’s first day of practice.

Cameron Jordan spoke on many things following his first day of training camp, including the return of Jimmy Graham.

Images from the first day of training camp.

The Saints have brought in New Orleans native Schyler Morton as part of the NFL’s Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative.