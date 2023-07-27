Fleur-de-Links, July 27: Saints hold first day of training camp

New Orleans Saints News:
Quarterback Derek Carr comfortable with New Orleans Saints offense, ready to compete - New Orelans Saints
Derek Carr speaks on his leadership role with the New Orleans Saints following the first day of training camp.
WATCH NOW: Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu discusses his second season with Saints - WDSU
Tyrann Mathieu discusses the Saints’ secondary and Derek Carr’s leadership after Day 1 of training camp.
Saints Training Camp Practice Report 7/26/2023 - New Orleans Saints
Erin Summers and Todd Graffagnini report on training camp’s first day of practice.
WATCH NOW: Saints DE Cam Jordan discusses expectations for training camp - WDSU
Cameron Jordan spoke on many things following his first day of training camp, including the return of Jimmy Graham.
Photos: First look inside 2023 Saints Training Camp practice 7/26/23 - New Orleans Saints
Images from the first day of training camp.
New Orleans Native Starts NFL’s Diversity in Sports Medicine Internship At Saints Training Camp - Saints News Network
The Saints have brought in New Orleans native Schyler Morton as part of the NFL’s Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative.
Entering his 13th season with the #Saints, @camjordan94’s newest headshot pic.twitter.com/l3pxKF8XwM— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 27, 2023
Rookie Kendre Miller at his first #SaintsCamp practice #Saints | @TCUFootball pic.twitter.com/uqTWAeGtYE— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 26, 2023
#Saints football is back pic.twitter.com/ARyiInCryn— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 26, 2023
