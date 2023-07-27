Saints OT Trevor Penning dealing with a foot injury

You knew it wouldn’t be long until the New Orleans Saints dealt with the injury bug. After today’s practice, the news came out that OT Trevor Penning is dealing with a foot injury, per Nick Underhill. Not to worry though, Saints head coach Dennis Allen described it as minor, and he’ll be day to day.

Trevor Penning has a foot injury and he’s day to day — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) July 27, 2023

We haven’t seen much of Penning, as he’s dealt with the injury bug a lot in his young career. However, the University of Northern Iowa product has so much potential. He’s a monster in the run game. Saints fans shouldn’t worry about this injury too much and should be excited for the 6’7” OT.

