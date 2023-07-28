Social media reactions to this week’s Saints news

Let’s dive right into what happened this week in New Orleans Saints news and some of the reactions.

Homecoming for TE Jimmy Graham:

The #Saints are signing TE Jimmy Graham to a 1-year deal pic.twitter.com/hz7dzC1bfM — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) July 25, 2023

Jimmy Graham’s career stats…



• 12 seasons (184 games)

• 713 catches

• 8,506 receiving yards

• 85 TDs

• 5x pro bowler

• 2x all-pro pic.twitter.com/gAr3iusmLk — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) July 25, 2023

Now presenting the most important thing I have ever created: a Jimmy Graham Saints highlight set to Celine Dion’s It’s All Coming Back To Me Now pic.twitter.com/SWgbEXTjlc — Evan Saacks (College World Series Champion) (@evansaacks) July 25, 2023

The vibes on this team are second to absolutely none. Welcome back @TheJimmyGraham! pic.twitter.com/nriLNnHDuw — Jeremy Trottier (@ClutchWDN) July 25, 2023

Signings of Trai Turner & Max Garcia for OL depth:

Back in The Boot



Saints agree to terms with New Orleans native, @LSUfootball great @Trai_Turner ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/rPeu81Sp6E — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 25, 2023

Love this!! — Ali Vee (@ByAliVee) July 25, 2023

Roster Move: #Saints have signed guard Max Garcia ✍️ pic.twitter.com/svIudT7ENS — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 25, 2023

We finally getting guard depth pic.twitter.com/XPM69oZ4bg — ⚜️ (@BrentNOLA_) July 26, 2023

First days of training camp:

Cheering through the heat - love our fans ☀️#SaintsCamp pic.twitter.com/yWreaxmy49 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 28, 2023

That is all for this week, but we will be back next Friday with your reactions to the latest Saints news and information.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.