Highlights from Saints WR Chris Olave’s press conference

After Thursday’s practice which officially marked day two of the New Orleans Saints 2023 training camp, second-year wide receiver Chris Olave spoke with the media about his offseason, Michael Thomas, and what to expect from this offense in 2023.

Michael Thomas

Chris Olave and Michael Thomas both went to The Ohio State University Thomas from 2012-2015 and Olave from 2018-2021. While their paths never crossed in Columbus, they certainly crossed in 2022, when the Saints selected Olave with the 11th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Olave talks about just how insightful and helpful Thomas has been since entering the league last year.

"He took me under his wing right after I got drafted," @chrisolave_ on how @Cantguardmike has helped him since Day 1 @OhioStateFB | #Saints pic.twitter.com/laOy9iKh5u — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 27, 2023

The offseason

When the Saints went out and signed veteran quarterback Derek Carr, the Saints showed commitment to competing and staying relevant in the NFC. After Carr joined the team Olave and others went to Vegas to get some familiarity and work before in training camp started. Olave also went on to bulk up this offseason as he prepared for training camp.

Chris Olave on getting stronger over the offseason pic.twitter.com/XE4QclNrEx — NOF (@nofnetwork) July 27, 2023

New look offense?

Last year, Chris Olave was the one consistent bright spot on the offense, an offense that seemed vanilla, bland, and at times sputtered out of control last season. Getting guys like Cesar Ruiz and Michael Thomas back healthy should help as well as free agent acquisitions Jamaal Williams and Jimmy Graham could add more firepower as both Olave and Rashid Shaheed enter year two. Quarterback Jamies Winston compared both players to Desean Jackson, who for a good span of his career was one of the best deep threats in the NFL.

Chris Olave on being explosive on offense and building chemistry pic.twitter.com/hbVK5y9RFj — NOF (@nofnetwork) July 27, 2023

