Fleur-de-Links, July 28: 2 Saints players end training camp Day 2 due to heat

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints OT Trevor Penning dealing with a foot injury - Canal Street Chronicles
Reports indicate that Trevor Penning is dealing with a “minor” foot injury and is “day to day.”
Heat forces 2 Saints players to leave Day 2 of training camp early: ‘It’s a serious deal’ - NOLA
Wide receivers Shaq Davis and Keith Kirkwood were unable to finish Day 2 of New Orleans Saints training camp due to the heat.
Stats Show Drew Brees Still Leads The NFL In Unique Category - The Cold Wire
Drew Brees still holds the record for the most seasons with 5,000+ passing yards with 5.
WATCH NOW: Saints WR Chris Olave talks about his second season in the NFL - WDSU
Chris Olave speaks with local media following Day 2 of training camp, where he discusses working with Derek Carr and Michael Thomas.
Saints OT Ryan Ramcyzk thinks Derek Carr is a great leader - A to Z Sports
Ryan Ramczyk shares his thoughts on Derek Carr’s leadership.
Alvin Kamara Snubbed for NFL Network Top-100 - Saints News Network
Alvin Kamara missed the NFL Network’s Top 100 players list, being voted #103.
Dennis Allen recaps Day 2 | Saints Training Camp 2023 - New Orleans Saints
Dennis Allen recaps Day 2 of training camp while speaking with local media.
Day 2 of Saints training camp over. Did not see OT Trevor Penning. Notable lineup tweaks: DE Payton Turner and CB Alontae Taylor getting a day to work with 1s while Carl Granderson and Paulson Adebo worked with 2s.— Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) July 27, 2023
Turner had at least one notable pressure in team drills.
"This is a football city,"— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 27, 2023
Jameis on his love for the #Saints and the city #SaintsCamp pic.twitter.com/Ae4CgYspR7
#Saints kicker Blake Grupe went 6/6 today from extra point distance to 44 yards.— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) July 27, 2023
