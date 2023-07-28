 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, July 28: 2 Saints players end training camp Day 2 due to heat

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints OT Trevor Penning dealing with a foot injury - Canal Street Chronicles

Reports indicate that Trevor Penning is dealing with a “minor” foot injury and is “day to day.”

Heat forces 2 Saints players to leave Day 2 of training camp early: ‘It’s a serious deal’ - NOLA

Wide receivers Shaq Davis and Keith Kirkwood were unable to finish Day 2 of New Orleans Saints training camp due to the heat.

Stats Show Drew Brees Still Leads The NFL In Unique Category - The Cold Wire

Drew Brees still holds the record for the most seasons with 5,000+ passing yards with 5.

WATCH NOW: Saints WR Chris Olave talks about his second season in the NFL - WDSU

Chris Olave speaks with local media following Day 2 of training camp, where he discusses working with Derek Carr and Michael Thomas.

Saints OT Ryan Ramcyzk thinks Derek Carr is a great leader - A to Z Sports

Ryan Ramczyk shares his thoughts on Derek Carr’s leadership.

Alvin Kamara Snubbed for NFL Network Top-100 - Saints News Network

Alvin Kamara missed the NFL Network’s Top 100 players list, being voted #103.

Dennis Allen recaps Day 2 | Saints Training Camp 2023 - New Orleans Saints

Dennis Allen recaps Day 2 of training camp while speaking with local media.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...