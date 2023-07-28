Fleur-de-Links, July 28: 2 Saints players end training camp Day 2 due to heat

New Orleans Saints News:

Reports indicate that Trevor Penning is dealing with a “minor” foot injury and is “day to day.”

Wide receivers Shaq Davis and Keith Kirkwood were unable to finish Day 2 of New Orleans Saints training camp due to the heat.

Drew Brees still holds the record for the most seasons with 5,000+ passing yards with 5.

Chris Olave speaks with local media following Day 2 of training camp, where he discusses working with Derek Carr and Michael Thomas.

Ryan Ramczyk shares his thoughts on Derek Carr’s leadership.

Alvin Kamara missed the NFL Network’s Top 100 players list, being voted #103.

Dennis Allen recaps Day 2 of training camp while speaking with local media.

Day 2 of Saints training camp over. Did not see OT Trevor Penning. Notable lineup tweaks: DE Payton Turner and CB Alontae Taylor getting a day to work with 1s while Carl Granderson and Paulson Adebo worked with 2s.



Turner had at least one notable pressure in team drills.

"This is a football city,"



"This is a football city,"

Jameis on his love for the #Saints and the city