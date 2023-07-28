News and Notes from Day 3 of Saints Camp

New Orleans Saints Day 3 of training camp has wrapped up and here is what we learned and saw in day 3. The team is still not in pads, so it is still hard to judge every single skill unit. One thing is certain, Rookie Jake Haener doesn’t look like a rookie, he has been dealing in the first 3 days of camp. Quick on-time decisions and off-schedule throws has been impressive.

Big connection from #Saints rookie QB Jake Haener and new addition Lynn Bowden down the field. Looked like it would have been 7. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) July 28, 2023

Taysom Hill also had his first day at QB in camp. He worked in with the third unit with Haener.

Trevor Penning missed day 2 of practice but he led the way in day 3, literally.

Trevor Penning leading the way down the field on an AK screen that goes for a score — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) July 28, 2023

The impact of the offensive line could make or break the season. Cesar Ruiz and Ryan Ramczyk were both not spotted today, possibly veteran days off. The real news was new signing Trai Turner went down after his leg on twisted. He was carted off the field. Turner was working at right guard behind Ruiz.

We have our first interception of camp! And it comes from Linebacker D’Marco Jackson after a bobble from Rashid Shaheed. Lots of hype around Jackson after losing his whole rookie season due to injury. The following play Jackson broke up another pass.

Payton Turner has been a name with buzz, the past three days. He earned his shot at working with the ones and hasn’t disappointed. He had multiple pressure plays and nice stops in the run game. We will see how he looks when full pads come on.

The play of the day was a Jameis Winston pass to Chris Olave on the sideline beating Alontae Taylor. Taylor argued he was out of bounds. Olave and Taylor two second-year standout rookies competing at a high level in camp.

Chris Olave just made the play of the day in Saints practice, catching a pass from Jameis Winston in a tight window between the sideline and CB Alontae Taylor. Great body control (nice throw into that tight window too). — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) July 28, 2023

Can't forget about Can't Guard Mike, he and Marshon Lattimore had some tough matchups today. Lattimore had a great PBU on Mike in 7-on-7’s. Mike had a great layout catch from Winston later in practice though.

Mike Thomas layout grab over the middle of Jameis Winston pass is a pretty nice pic — John DeShazier (@JohnDeShazier) July 28, 2023

That wraps up Day 3! Be sure to stay tuned to Canal Street Chronicles for all the latest news from Saints training camp.

