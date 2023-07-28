 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trai Turner carted off the field after leg injury sustained on Friday

Turner was signed by the Saints earlier this week.

Less than three days after the Louisiana-native was signed by his hometown team, the injury bug reached up and snatched offensive guard Trai Turner.

According to Neworleans.football reporter Brooke Kirchhofer, Turner went down during a 1v1 drill during Friday’s training camp practice. His leg “twisted up” and was promptly carted off the field.

Carting injured players off the field is a precaution that is seen far more often in training camp than the regular season. We saw this with Joe Burrow yesterday, who ended up having just a minor calf strain when many feared a torn Achilles.

However, this will certainly be a setback for the nine-year veteran. His recent arrival met with an immediate injury will likely challenge his assimilation into the offensive line unit.

Hopefully, this is a minor injury, and we can see a healthy Turner for week one when we see the New Orleans Saints take on the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 10.

