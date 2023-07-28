Saints hire Matt Giordano as Assistant Secondary Coach

Last season, the New Orleans Saints hired Sterling Moore as their Assistant Secondary Coach. With the departure of Kris Richard this offseason, the Saints also parted ways with Moore in June. But on Friday, the Saints hired Matt Giordano, former NFL Safety who played for the Saints in 2010, as their new Assistant Secondary Coach.

Matt Giordano has been hired as the assistant secondary coach, replacing Sterling Moore, per source. Giordano played here in 2010 — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) July 28, 2023

Giordano began his NFL career in Indianapolis as a fourth-round pick in 2005. He played four seasons for the Colts where he totaled 88 tackles and one interception. He then would make short stints in Green Bay, New Orleans, Oakland and finished his career in St. Louis before retiring in 2013. He played in nine games for the Saints in 2010 and was on Dennis Allen’s Oakland squad in 2011.

Giordano was most recently the head football coach for Buchanan High School in California where he led the Bears to an .800 winning percentage, three 10-win seasons and back-to-back TRAC championships before stepping down in 2021. He will now move to the pro ranks for the first time in his coaching career to coach alongside his former NFL Head Coach Dennis Allen.

