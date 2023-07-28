BREAKING: Saints newly signed guard Trai Turner out for the season with torn quadriceps

After Saints training camp practice #3 was in the books, the team got word of unfortunate news for a newly signed veteran player. New Orleans native and former Pro Bowl guard Trait Turner was ruled out for the season after a quadriceps tear that was suffered in today’s practice.

Former Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner, who just signed this week with the New Orleans Saints, tore his quadriceps and is out for the season, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2023

Turner voiced his excitement to be back home where it indeed all started earlier in the week. Sadly, his hopes will not come to fruition.

The New Orleans Saints will also likely turn to some more veteran players to fill out the depth on the offensive line and keep the competition going for those extra spots. We’ll likely see some moves in the coming days. Stay tuned to CSC for the latest.

