BREAKING: Saints newly signed guard Trai Turner out for the season with torn quadriceps

A homecoming likely cut short.

After Saints training camp practice #3 was in the books, the team got word of unfortunate news for a newly signed veteran player. New Orleans native and former Pro Bowl guard Trait Turner was ruled out for the season after a quadriceps tear that was suffered in today’s practice.

Turner voiced his excitement to be back home where it indeed all started earlier in the week. Sadly, his hopes will not come to fruition.

The New Orleans Saints will also likely turn to some more veteran players to fill out the depth on the offensive line and keep the competition going for those extra spots. We’ll likely see some moves in the coming days. Stay tuned to CSC for the latest.

