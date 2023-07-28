Saints extend long snapper Zach Wood through 2027

The New Orleans Saints and long snapper Zach Wood have agreed to a 4-year extension that keeps him rostered through the 2027 season.

The long-time Saints LS will get $2.3m guaranteed in his 4-year deal with the Saints. Wood gets a $1m signing bonus and his salary of $1.17m will be fully guaranteed in 2023. In 2024 $130k of his salary is guaranteed.

Great deal negotiated by agent Mike Abadir and the Saints. Zach Wood gets $2.3 million guaranteed. One of the strongest contracts for a long snapper in NFL history. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) July 28, 2023

Wood went undrafted in 2016 and signed with the Dallas Cowboys. After being released in 2017, Wood signed with the New Orleans Saints. Wood has started in 98 games for the Saints since joining them in 2017.

