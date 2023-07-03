Steve Gleason holds annual Gleason Life Skills Football Clinic

On Saturday, July 1st, New Orleans Saints legend Steve Gleason held his annual Gleason Life Skills Football Clinic inside of the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie. The 2-day clinic was open to boys and girls between the ages 9-14.

PHOTOS: @TeamGleason hosted the 2023 Gleason Life Skills Football Clinic at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center today - with visits from Mrs. Benson and @camjordan94! ⚜️



: https://t.co/zKsnkCv79U pic.twitter.com/wnI30xpfoB — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 2, 2023

Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson and Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan addressed the participants during the first day of Gleason’s clinic which aims to teach football skills as well impart lessons on specific life skills.

The goal of the Gleason Life Skills Sports Clinics is to expand into a series of sports clinics that offers a variety of sports for youths to participate in. As they continue to grow, offering multiple sports, their focus will remain consistent; to teach the essential tools for each particular sport and help instill the essential tools for the game of life in each participant. Intending to help their participants become better players on the field, and better people off the field.

Gleason Life Skills Sports Clinics currently include:

Football

Basketball

Baseball

Volleyball

Their next clinic, which will be for basketball will be held in October 2023.

To learn more, go to: Sports | Gleason Life Skills Clinics | United States (gleasonclinics.com)

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.