Fleur-de-Links, July 3: Saints wide receiver holds second annual football camp

New Orleans Saints News:

New Orleans Saints offensive line coach Doug Marrone said that Michael Thomas is “working hard to get himself back to where he needs to be.”

Former NFL wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson predicts that Derek Carr will have “38 touchdowns, 4,700 passing yards, and just six interceptions.”

Steve Gleason hosted his annual Gleason Life Skills Football Clinic.

A list of important dates for the Saints and some players’ birthdays in July.

Chris Olave hosted his second annual free football camp for kids at Mission Hills High School.

A profile on offensive assistant Jordan Traylor, who is entering his 5th season with the Saints.

Former Saints defensive back Mike Spivey, who played for the Saints from 1980-81, has passed away at 69.

⚜️ 71 Days Away ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/XegJRiwKfG — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 1, 2023