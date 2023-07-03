 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, July 3: Saints wide receiver holds second annual football camp

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints News:

Saints: Doug Marrone Gives Michael Thomas Health Update - Saints News Network

New Orleans Saints offensive line coach Doug Marrone said that Michael Thomas is “working hard to get himself back to where he needs to be.”

Former Pro Bowler makes unbelievable prediction for Saints QB Derek Carr - A to Z Sports

Former NFL wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson predicts that Derek Carr will have “38 touchdowns, 4,700 passing yards, and just six interceptions.”

Photos: Steve Gleason hosts 2023 Gleason Life Skills Football Clinic at Ochsner Sports Performance Center - New Orleans Saints

Steve Gleason hosted his annual Gleason Life Skills Football Clinic.

Looking at the July Calendar for the Saints - Saints News Network

A list of important dates for the Saints and some players’ birthdays in July.

Saints wide receiver Chris Olave hosts camp at Mission Hills - Fox 5 San Diego

Chris Olave hosted his second annual free football camp for kids at Mission Hills High School.

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Jordan Traylor - New Orleans Saints

A profile on offensive assistant Jordan Traylor, who is entering his 5th season with the Saints.

Former Saints defensive back Mike Spivey dead at 69 - Crescent City Sports

Former Saints defensive back Mike Spivey, who played for the Saints from 1980-81, has passed away at 69.

