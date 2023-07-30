Saints 2023 Training Camp: Week 1 Open Thread

Week 1 of training camp for the New Orleans Saints is over and there is already a lot to talk about.

The return of Jimmy Graham, Derek Carr's guns and the kicking battle looming between Wil Lutz and Blake Grupe, just to name a few.

With 4 days of practice complete, the early camp MVP is the fans. The heat has been absolutely brutal but the Who Dat Nation has showed up in full force to cheer on the team. Both Friday and Saturday's open practices were completely sold out despite the 100-degree weather and all 5 remaining open practices are also sold out as well.

So, did you attend practice and what are your first impressions of the 2023 Saints? Who has stood out the most so far? Let us know in the comments below!

