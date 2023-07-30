Saints DE Jabari Zuniga to retire from the NFL

It’s always surprising to see a player with much potential leave the league at a young age. On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints listed defensive end Jabari Zuniga on the reserved/retired list. Typically, when a player is placed on that list, it means they have made the choice to hang up the cleats and frame the jersey. Sometimes you just never know the real reason, whether it’s due to health, or other career opportunities.

Saints DE Jabari Zuniga has retired — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) July 30, 2023

Zuniga is 25 but will turn 26 next month. The former Florida Gator was snagged up by the New York Jets in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He made the active roster in 2022 and suited up for 3 games for them. Zuniga, who ran the 40yrd in 4.64 in the 2020 NFL combine was later waived by New York and he signed the Seattle Seahawks practice squad in 2022.

Later that year, the Saints brought him on board to their practice squad where he signed a reserve/future contract on January 9, 2023. Being that Zuniga has only appeared in 12 games over his 3-year career, it’s unclear as to what is next for Jabari, but the Saints will retain his rights in the event he decides to return.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel