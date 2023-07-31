Get to Know: RB Alvin Kamara

In the history of the New Orleans Saints, there have been some incredible running backs.

Deuce McAllister, Reggie Bush, Mark Ingram, Pierre Thomas, and on and on and on.

However, Alvin Kamara is making a strong push to be the best of the bunch.

A third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of the University of Tennessee, Kamara made an instant impact for the Saints' offense as he got 1,554 yards from scrimmage and was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The Atlanta native didn’t stop there. Kamara made the Pro Bowl each of his first five seasons in the NFL after getting at least 1,300 yards from scrimmage every season he’s played in New Orleans.

Alvin Kamara working with rookie RB Kendre Miller during the first #SaintsCamp practice pic.twitter.com/Lpl9ATfo50 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 27, 2023

Kamara celebrated his 28th birthday earlier this week and the fact he’s accomplished everything he has with still four or so years to go in the league is incredible.

Happy Birthday to #Saints Alvin Kamara



-5,135 Rushing Yards

- 49 Rushing TDs

- 3,753 Receiving Yards

- 22 Receiving TDs

- 5X Pro Bowl

- 2017 AP Off. Rookie Of The Year pic.twitter.com/xuKKlNzYmo — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) July 25, 2023

At the Pro Bowl in 2022, Kamara and some of his friends got into a fight in a nightclub where he was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Although he awaits his punishment from the league, his charges were dropped to a misdemeanor after pleading to the conspiracy charge.

HC Dennis Allen on Alvin Kamara’s potential suspension from the league pic.twitter.com/NFFJiar5yT — NOF (@nofnetwork) July 25, 2023

Headed into the 2023 season, Kamara is ready to put the past behind him and have a strong season after his second and third-worst seasons in terms of production in 2021 and 2022.

He sits tied in the Saints’ record book for career touchdowns at 72, tied up with Marques Colston who was a dominant receiver for New Orleans during the Super Bowl run.

If the suspension doesn’t hinder the season, Kamara has a pair of fresh running backs in the room with him as New Orleans acquired Jamaal Williams in the offseason just a year after he led the league in rushing touchdowns with 17. Then, they drafted Kendre Miller from TCU in the 3rd round after he helped lead the Horned Frogs to the National Championship back in January.

All of these factors should create a great season for one of the most dynamic playmakers in recent years and one that many New Orleans Saints fans can’t wait to see.

