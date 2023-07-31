Saints rookie QB Jake Haener is “lighting it up” in training camp

New Orleans Saints Rookie QB Jake Haener has been lighting it up during training camp. When asked about Haener, head coach Dennis Allen described the rookie as having moxie and doing a good job at commanding the offense.

Although playing against the third-team defense, Haener’s name has popped up consistently since training camp has begun. The rookie QB has had multiple highlight plays, including throwing a perfect ball to WR Lynn Bowden Jr. deep down the sideline for a touchdown to close out 7on7s on day three. Looked like busted coverage, but Haener got the ball out quickly and accurately.

At 6’0 and 200 pounds, Haener is regarded as “undersized” for an NFL QB, but he doesn't play like it. During training camp, Haener is showing no signs of struggling to see the field and is expressing the confidence to let the ball loose.

After signing Derek Carr and re-signing Jameis Winston earlier this off-season, the Saints traded back into the fourth round of the draft to select Jake Haener out of Fresno State. Saints fans have a lot to be excited about when it comes to the rookie QB. The former Washington and Fresno State QB threw for 9,013 yards and 67 touchdowns during his four seasons in college earning First-team All-Mountain West in 2022 and Second-team All-Mountain West in 2021.

