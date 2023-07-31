 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Social media reactions: Week 1 of Saints training camp

Let’s check out what fans are saying.

By Tina Howell
/ new
NFL: NOV 01 Saints at Bears Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Week 1 of training camp is in the books for the New Orleans Saints and fans have had a lot to say. Let’s check out some of your thoughts and reactions:

That is all for this week, but we will be back next Monday with your reactions to Week 2.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...