Fleur-de-Links, July 31: Saints guard out with season-ending injury

Recently signed New Orleans Saints guard Trai Turner has been ruled out for the season with torn quadriceps suffered on Friday’s practice.

Jamaal Williams recently said that he is not a fan of beignets.

Defensive end Jabari Zuniga has retired from the NFL.

The Saints have re-signed guard Koda Martin.

Matt Giordano, who previously played for the Saints, has been hired as the assistant secondary coach.

Photos from the Saints’ celebration of the NFL’s “Back Together Weekend.”

Long snapper Zach Wood has signed a 4-year contract extension.

Kamara views

Running Errands in the Community presented by Bridgestone featured Jameis, Marques, Juwan and Tyrann. Every episode highlighted Saints making an impact in the community, because creating access and opportunity through sports is what really matters.



https://t.co/2isqsVIPwp pic.twitter.com/3c5YrOBuU1 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 31, 2023