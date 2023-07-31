 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, July 31: Saints guard out with season-ending injury

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
Washington Commanders v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

BREAKING: Saints newly signed guard Trai Turner out for the season with torn quadriceps - Canal Street Chronicles

Recently signed New Orleans Saints guard Trai Turner has been ruled out for the season with torn quadriceps suffered on Friday’s practice.

Saints’ Williams Won’t Endear Himself to Fans With Critique of New Orleans Delicacy - Sports Illustrated

Jamaal Williams recently said that he is not a fan of beignets.

Saints DE Jabari Zuniga to retire from the NFL - Canal Street Chronicles

Defensive end Jabari Zuniga has retired from the NFL.

Saints re-sign OG Koda Martin, place DE Jabari Zuniga on reserve/retired - NBC Sports

The Saints have re-signed guard Koda Martin.

Saints hire Matt Giordano as Assistant Secondary Coach - Canal Street Chronicles

Matt Giordano, who previously played for the Saints, has been hired as the assistant secondary coach.

Photos: New Orleans Saints celebrate fans with ‘Back Together Weekend’ during training camp - NOLA

Photos from the Saints’ celebration of the NFL’s “Back Together Weekend.”

Saints extend long snapper Zach Wood through 2027 - Canal Street Chronicles

Long snapper Zach Wood has signed a 4-year contract extension.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...