Fleur-de-Links, July 31: Saints guard out with season-ending injury

BREAKING: Saints newly signed guard Trai Turner out for the season with torn quadriceps - Canal Street Chronicles
Recently signed New Orleans Saints guard Trai Turner has been ruled out for the season with torn quadriceps suffered on Friday’s practice.
Saints’ Williams Won’t Endear Himself to Fans With Critique of New Orleans Delicacy - Sports Illustrated
Jamaal Williams recently said that he is not a fan of beignets.
Saints DE Jabari Zuniga to retire from the NFL - Canal Street Chronicles
Defensive end Jabari Zuniga has retired from the NFL.
Saints re-sign OG Koda Martin, place DE Jabari Zuniga on reserve/retired - NBC Sports
The Saints have re-signed guard Koda Martin.
Saints hire Matt Giordano as Assistant Secondary Coach - Canal Street Chronicles
Matt Giordano, who previously played for the Saints, has been hired as the assistant secondary coach.
Photos: New Orleans Saints celebrate fans with ‘Back Together Weekend’ during training camp - NOLA
Photos from the Saints’ celebration of the NFL’s “Back Together Weekend.”
Saints extend long snapper Zach Wood through 2027 - Canal Street Chronicles
Long snapper Zach Wood has signed a 4-year contract extension.
Running Errands in the Community presented by @Bridgestone featured Jameis, Marques, Juwan and Tyrann. Every episode highlighted Saints making an impact in the community, because creating access and opportunity through sports is what really matters.
Congrats to our guy Zach Wood
The #Saints have signed long snapper Zach Wood to a four-year contract extension
