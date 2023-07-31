 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saints sign former Jets DE Kyle Phillips

Phillips was brought in for a workout last week.

By clukehubbard
/ new
NFL: New York Jets at Baltimore Ravens Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

After bringing former New York Jets defensive end Kyle Phillips in for a workout last week, the New Orleans Saints signed him to their training camp roster on Monday.

Phillips played 29 games in three years for the Jets, recording 65 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one pass defended.

The Saints desperately needed help on the defensive line after losing Marcus Davenport, David Onyemata and Shy Tuttle in free agency. They drafted and signed four new defensive linemen, but a little more depth on the defensive line is never a bad thing.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. Follow my personal page @clukehubbard for more!

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...