Saints sign former Jets DE Kyle Phillips

After bringing former New York Jets defensive end Kyle Phillips in for a workout last week, the New Orleans Saints signed him to their training camp roster on Monday.

Saints signed DE Kyle Phillips — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) July 31, 2023

Phillips played 29 games in three years for the Jets, recording 65 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one pass defended.

The Saints desperately needed help on the defensive line after losing Marcus Davenport, David Onyemata and Shy Tuttle in free agency. They drafted and signed four new defensive linemen, but a little more depth on the defensive line is never a bad thing.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. Follow my personal page @clukehubbard for more!