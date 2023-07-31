Saints guard Andrus Peat suffers quad injury in Monday’s practice

As the training camp days go by, we keep seeing injury after injury across the NFL. The New Orleans Saints escaped the first few days of camp with no injuries, but the last two practices we’ve seen offensive guards Trai Turner and Andrus Peat both go down with quad injuries.

Andrus Peat left practice early. He walked pretty gingerly to the locker room. He never came back out to practice. We’ll talk with Dennis Allen soon. #Saints — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) July 31, 2023

Just one day after signing with the Saints, Trai Turner ruptured a tendon in his quad during practice, and today, Andrus Peat walked off the field with a similar injury.

Luckily, head coach Dennis Allen said he believes Peat’s injury isn’t as severe as Turner’s. Peat has a history of injuries throughout his career, missing 35 games in his eight-year career. He’s never once played in all 16/17 games in a season.

Dennis Allen update on Andrus Peat injury pic.twitter.com/LiCuwmXJiL — NOF (@nofnetwork) July 31, 2023

In 2020, Peat signed a 5-year, 57.5-million-dollar contract with the Saints. Since then, the Saints haven’t seen the return on investment that they’d hoped for. With now two injured interior offensive linemen, the Saints are going to have to trade or sign someone else to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster.

The Saints drafted OL Nick Saldiveri in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Saldiveri is a very experienced and versatile lineman that can play any spot on the O-line. We knew he’d play a role at some point this season, but he may be called on earlier than we expected after Peat and Turner’s injury.

