Canal Street Spotlights: Jonathan Flippo

This week on Canal Street Spotlights, we interviewed Jonathan Flippo about how he became a New Orleans Saints fan, his favorite players/moments, and more.

CSC: Please tell us a bit about yourself and where you are from

Jonathan: Well, I just turned 35 yesterday. I’m married to my lovely wife Madelon Flippo, and we reside in Louisville, MS. I was born on Father’s Day and my dad named me after former NFL QB Dave Krieg who played with multiple teams. I enjoy getting to talk sports & going to sports events. Love to fish and hunt when I get the chance. Pretty much love the outdoors.

CSC: How and why did you become a Saints fan?

Jonathan: I’ve been a Saints fan since the mid 90’s back when Danny Wuerffel was QB along with Billy Joe Tolliver and Hobert as well. Go back to the Jim Mora and Mike Ditka days. I kind of inherited being a fan because of my dad who was a big Houston Oilers fan with Bum Philips then he came over to the Saints, so he’s been a fan ever since.

CSC: What is your favorite moment in Saints history so far?

Jonathan: Probably my biggest Saints moment would have to be the 2006 game when the Dome reopened after Katrina and Steve Gleason blocked the punt and the Saints recovered for a TD. My 2nd one would be the pick-six by Tracy Porter in the Super Bowl against Peyton Manning. I’ve been to three Saints games. 2004, when we played the Bucs and then in 2017, when the Saints beat the Jets. Also went in 2021, against the Giants. I’ll also be attending the home opener this year against the Titans.

CSC: Who is your favorite Saints player? (Past or present)

My favorite player I would have to say is Drew Brees since he played with the Saints. Also loved Dan Marino growing up with the Dolphins. Some of my favorite players now with the Saints are Alvin Kamara, Demario Davis, Marshon Lattimore, Jamaal Williams, Derek Carr, Alontae Taylor, and Cam Jordan.

Thank you again to Jonathan for taking the time to chat with us and feel free to follow him on Facebook at “Jonathan Flippo”.

