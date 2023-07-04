Saints WR Chris Olave holds 2nd annual football camp for kids

New Orleans Saints WR Chris Olave held his 2nd annual free football camp for kids on Friday, June 30th at Mission Hills High School in San Marco, California. Olave’s fellow Saints teammate and San Diego native Rashid Shaheed was also in attendance.

Olave said. “Feels like I’m going to do this every year when I’m in the league. So, I feel like it’s a great opportunity and I’m just here for the kids in the community.”

The Mission Hills alum also presented a $10,000 check to the football program as he reflected back on his first year in the NFL. “There’s a lot of hype, there’s a lot of doubters. You stay consistent and keep God first.” said Olave.

Next up on our summer tour of Hometown Heroes: @chrisolave_ hosted his 2nd annual youth camp yesterday! pic.twitter.com/mmgZ1OrWqx — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 1, 2023

Olave was drafted by the Saints in the 1st round (11th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft and had an explosive rookie season with 72 receptions, 1,041 yards and 4 touchdowns and was named to the 2022 PFWA All-Rookie Team.

But for Olave, that is just the beginning of his success. “That’s just to start man, that’s just a baseline. You always want to do better than the last year before, so I feel like I got a lot better in my body and my strength.” Olave continued, “I showed up with a lot of my weaknesses last year, getting stronger and playing after the catch and that’s what I’ve been working on this off-season.”

Olave said he can't wait for the season to start, “Just taking every opportunity I can, just want to put it all on the field during the 17 games of the year. I’m excited for this year, and I can’t wait to get back out there.”

