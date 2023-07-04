Saints TE Foster Moreau in full remission from Hodgkins Lymphoma

Earlier this year during a physical with the New Orleans Saints, Foster Moreau was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma, a type of cancer that targets the lymph nodes. Luckily, they caught it early, and doctors thought he could recover and be back on the field by midseason. Today, Moreau announced that he is in full remission from Hodgkins Lymphoma, meaning all signs of his cancer have disappeared.

After a few tumultuous months, I’ve been blessed with the news that I am in full remission from Hodgkin Lymphoma! I’m so grateful to everyone who reached out to offer their love and support; our prayers were answered. From here I will continue to live my life as God intended

AMDG — Foster Moreau (@fhmoreau) July 3, 2023

The New Orleans native signed a three-year, 12-million-dollar contract with the Saints in May while in the midst of getting treatment. On May 10th, the Saints and Moreau were notified that he is cleared and would be able to play during the 2023 season despite the original thought that he wouldn’t be on the field until midseason.

Moreau will join Juwan Johnson, Jesse James and Taysom Hill in the Saints tight end room. He’s currently listed as the TE2 on the Saints roster and should play a big role in the offense after reuniting with Derek Carr.

Moreau will has already played in the Superdome but will do so for the first time in a Saints uniform on September 10th. The hometown kid was already someone Saints fans were routing for, but now, every NFL fan across the country will be cheering him on in 2023.

