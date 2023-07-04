Fleur-de-Links, July 4: Foster Moreau in “full remission” from Hodgkin’s lymphoma

New Orleans Saints News:

Recently signed New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau has announced that he is in “full remission” following his Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosis in March.

Fourth round draft pick Nick Saldiveri could challenge Andrus Peat for his starting position.

Tyrann Mathieu took to Twitter to express his disappointment in ESPN laying off Suzy Kolber and Steve Young.

A profile on Assistant to the Head Coach Mike Martinez, who is entering his third year with the Saints but his first year as part of the coaching staff.