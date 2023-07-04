 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, July 4: Foster Moreau in “full remission” from Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau announces that he is in ‘full remission’ from Hodgkin’s lymphoma - New Orleans Saints

Recently signed New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau has announced that he is in “full remission” following his Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosis in March.

Saints Rookie Could Challenge Veteran Starter - Saints News Network

Fourth round draft pick Nick Saldiveri could challenge Andrus Peat for his starting position.

Saints star Tyrann Mathieu condemns vicious ESPN layoffs with Suzy Kolber, Steve Young fired - “Won’t be the same” - Sportskeeda

Tyrann Mathieu took to Twitter to express his disappointment in ESPN laying off Suzy Kolber and Steve Young.

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Mike Martinez - New Orleans Saints

A profile on Assistant to the Head Coach Mike Martinez, who is entering his third year with the Saints but his first year as part of the coaching staff.

