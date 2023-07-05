Get to know: RB Jamaal Williams

Who is Jamaal Williams?

Jamaal Williams was drafted to the Green Bay Packers in 2017 with the 134th overall pick that year. The BYU star came into the league immediately as the lead back for the Aaron Rodgers led Green Bay Packers. In his rookie season, Williams led the team in rushing yards and tied for 1st in rushing touchdowns alongside teammate Aaron Jones.

Williams and Jones would end up splitting carries for their first couple seasons creating a bit of a one-two punch in Green Bay. However, Aaron Jones eventually started to gain the bulk of the carries and started to put up some elite numbers for the running back position.

As Jones started to come into his own as the lead guy, Williams decided to test free agency after the 2020 season. Williams ended up signing a two-year contract with the Detroit Lions, whom they felt would be a great complement to young star D'Andre Swift.

In Williams’ first season with Detroit, he finished with over 600 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns on the ground in 13 games. But it wasn’t until the following year where Williams would turn it all the way up. In 2022, Williams appeared in all 17 games totaling 1,066 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns, a league high.

After a season of triumph for Detroit along with Jamaal, it seemed like a return would be likely for the two parties but that wasn’t the case. According to Williams, Detroit’s offer was “disrespectful” and opted to sign David Montgomery of the Chicago Bears instead. Williams was then met by the Saints offer through his agent and agreed to join the team within minutes.

Williams seems extremely happy to join the New Orleans Saints and has brought his unique personality over to the black and gold. Look forward to his anime references and his Pokémon outfits all summer.

Contract/Outlook

Williams signed a three-year contract with the Saints this offseason worth $12 million dollars. Williams should have a huge role this season as not only Alvin Kamara’s compliment but the lead guy if Kamara ends up serving a suspension. At the same time, Williams could also share a bulk of those carries with rookie Kendre Miller who the team hopes are the future at the position. Even though the competition seems very strong in that room at the moment, Williams is probably guaranteed to have a solid opportunity due to the uncertainty with the other two guys. However, the performances of these guys this year, could end up leaving an odd man out in the future.

