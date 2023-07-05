Fleur-de-Links, July 5: Two Saints players named as best to ever wear their numbers

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints Legends Voted Among NFL’s All-Time Greats - Saints News Network
Drew Brees and Willie Roaf were voted as the best NFL players of all time to wear #9 and #77, respectively.
Saints Picks Among NFL’s Best Draft Steals in Last Decade - Saints News Network
New Orleans Saints draft picks Trey Hendrickson, Michael Thomas, Terron Armstead, Alvin Kamara were all named among the best draft steals in the last ten years.
Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Kevin Carberry - New Orleans Saints
A profile on offensive line assistant Kevin Carberry, who is entering his first season as part of the Saints’ coaching staff.
This view of @CaesarsDome pic.twitter.com/Il3dHbvocS— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 5, 2023
Happy birthday, La'Roi Glover! ⚜️#Saints | @invisalign pic.twitter.com/cFIDf4SlGg— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 4, 2023
Are you a huge #Saints fan and want to be featured in the next "Canal Street Spotlights?" Just DM or email us your story, and you could be interviewed to be in the spotlight next!— Canal St. Chronicles (@SaintsCSC) July 3, 2023
