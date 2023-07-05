Fleur-de-Links, July 5: Two Saints players named as best to ever wear their numbers

New Orleans Saints News:

Drew Brees and Willie Roaf were voted as the best NFL players of all time to wear #9 and #77, respectively.

New Orleans Saints draft picks Trey Hendrickson, Michael Thomas, Terron Armstead, Alvin Kamara were all named among the best draft steals in the last ten years.

A profile on offensive line assistant Kevin Carberry, who is entering his first season as part of the Saints’ coaching staff.