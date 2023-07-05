 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, July 5: Two Saints players named as best to ever wear their numbers

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Divisional Round - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints Legends Voted Among NFL’s All-Time Greats - Saints News Network

Drew Brees and Willie Roaf were voted as the best NFL players of all time to wear #9 and #77, respectively.

Saints Picks Among NFL’s Best Draft Steals in Last Decade - Saints News Network

New Orleans Saints draft picks Trey Hendrickson, Michael Thomas, Terron Armstead, Alvin Kamara were all named among the best draft steals in the last ten years.

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Kevin Carberry - New Orleans Saints

A profile on offensive line assistant Kevin Carberry, who is entering his first season as part of the Saints’ coaching staff.

