Saints LB Ty Summers holds 4th annual football camp

New Orleans Saints LB Ty Summers held his 4th annual free football camp and showcase at Ronald Reagan High School in San Antonio, TX on Sunday, July 2nd.

Our Summer Tour of Hometown Heroes continues with @UAmadi7_ and Ty Summers hosting their youth camps pic.twitter.com/vFDfDh9Phs — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 3, 2023

“I’m all about helping kids anywhere, but San Antonio, that’s where my roots are. That makes it even extra special. Working with kids that are going into the high school I went to, or others from the surrounding area, it’s just a great feeling.” Summers previously told Play Football.

The Reagan High alum earned numerous honors his senior year including San Antonio Offensive Player of the Year, 1st All District as well as a scholarship to Texas Christian University where he earned All-Big 12 honors in 2015, 2017 and 2018. Summers was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the 6th round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed with the Saints in December 2022.

