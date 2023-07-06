Get to know: WR Rashid Shaheed

Most casual NFL fans probably have no idea who Rashid Shaheed is. He didn’t go to a big-time school and was a UDFA. Heck, some New Orleans Saints fans didn’t know he was until Week 6 vs. the Bengals when he took a 44-yard run to the endzone. Now some analysts and fans are saying he’s one of the biggest sleepers of the upcoming season. So, who is Rashid Shaheed, and why does he have fans excited?

Early Life and college career:

Shaheed was born in San Diego, California. He attended Mt. Carmel High School. He played football and ran track, where he was a two-time California section champion. After that, Shaheed played for four years at Weber State. At the FCS school, Shaheed excelled as a receiver but was legendary as a KR. Shaheed set the FCS all-time record for kickoff returns with seven.

Pro career:

As stated earlier, Shaheed burst on the scene for the Saints when he took a 44-yard run all the way to the house. The following week he took a 53-yard pass all the way to the endzone. After that, Shaheed established himself as a real receiver. He finished the season with 488 receiving yards and three total TDs. He also excelled in the KR/PR role. He returned 20 punts for 193 yards and 14 kicks for 320 yards. His speed and elusiveness helps him burn by defenders at ease.

Fun facts:

Shaheed majored in Health Promotion at Weber State. He also comes from a family of track stars. His father and Mother both ran track at D1 schools. He has two sisters that run track, one of whom runs track at the University of California.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel