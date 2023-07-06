Fleur-de-Links, July 6: Saints linebacker holds football camp

New Orleans Saints News:

The New Orleans Saints have partnered with Eleven Sports Media to attract small brands to the Saints.

Ross Jackson of Saints News Network believes that wide receiver Bryan Edwards could have a large impact on the Saints.

Registration for the Saints 11th annual Kickoff Run has begun and is open until the beginning of September.

Saints linebacker Ty Summers held his 4th annual free football camp for kids at Ronald Reagan High School in San Antonio.

A profile on Saints offensive assistant D.J. Williams, who is entering his fifth season with the Saints.

Looking at the Saints’ first opponent for the 2023 season.

Registration is now open for the #Saints5k presented by @HancockWhitney! ‍♂️



⚜️ The 5K will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9



⚜️ The route begins in Champions Square and ends at the 50-yard line of the @CaesarsDome!



Sign Up: https://t.co/kjhIWj0Ka0 pic.twitter.com/6OSR2NyFTq — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 5, 2023

The #Saints Kids 1/2 Mile Fun Run takes place after the 5k! ⚜️



Sign Up: https://t.co/kjhIWj0Ka0 pic.twitter.com/JPXS4N0DxC — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 5, 2023