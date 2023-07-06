Mark Ingram joins Fox Big Noon Kickoff, per report

Mark Ingram couldn’t stay away from the game of football very long.

The three-time Pro Bowler and 2009 Heisman Trophy winner is joining the cast of Fox Big Noon Kickoff, the college football preview show that airs every Saturday from 9-11 AM CT with Rob Stone, Urban Meyer, Matt Leinart, and Brady Quinn as the host and other analysts.

Ingram was dominant in college, especially in his sophomore season in 2009. The Flint, MI native rushed for 1,658 yards and 17 touchdowns as he led the Alabama Crimson Tide to their first SEC Championship since 1999 and their first national title since 1992. That season also put Alabama back in the national spotlight as a power of college football.

The bruising power back was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft where he played a total of 12 seasons in the National Football League (10 with New Orleans). In his career, he ran for 8,111 yards and 65 touchdowns while adding 2,125 yards receiving with 10 touchdowns. His 6,500 yards rushing while a member of the Black & Gold is still the franchise record for rushing yards in a career.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Heisman Trophy-winner and BCS National Champion Mark Ingram to the FOX Sports family,” said FOX Sports President of Production and Operations, Executive Producer Brad Zager. “Mark’s infectious personality, outstanding playing credentials and above all passion for the game is what makes him such an invaluable asset to our team. With him on board, BIG NOON KICKOFF will continue to provide viewers with unparalleled analysis and commentary each and every Saturday.”

Ingram also released a quote on the career move:

“I’m thrilled to join FOX Sports and BIG NOON KICKOFF”, said Ingram II. “I can’t wait to feel the energy and excitement every Saturday, alongside some of the most talented and entertaining names in our sport, at the biggest games in college football – I’m ready for the Fall!”

One of the greatest personalities in Saints history, Ingram will likely do an incredible job as a college football analyst starting this September.

