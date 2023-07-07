Saints announce 2023 5K Kickoff Run and Kids Fun Run

On Saturday, September 9th, the New Orleans Saints will host their 11th annual Saints 5K Kickoff Run. The race will start at 7:30 am in Champions Square. Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit The Louisiana National Guard Foundation, whose mission is to preserve and protect life, property, peace, order, and public safety during times of natural disaster.

The 2023 Saints Kickoff Run will start in Champions Square and finish on the 50-yard line of Caesars Superdome. If you can’t make it in person, there is also a virtual run. You can register to you run at your own pace in your own place and still receive all the kickoff run swag. There will also be a Kids Fun Run to get kids involved in kicking off the 2023 Saints football season. The half-mile Kids Fun Run will also start at Champions Square and finish on the Caesars Superdome 50-Yard Line. All kids who participate will receive a short sleeve tee and kid’s commemorative finisher’s medal.

Each participant will receive a commemorative t-shirt, finishers medal and a post-5k celebration that will feature music and complimentary refreshments in Champions Square to celebrate the start of the 2023 NFL Season.

To get more information on this year’s event or to register, go to Saints Kickoff Run

