Social media reactions to this week’s Saints news

Let's dive right into what happened this week in New Orleans Saints news and some of the reactions.

Jason McIntyre predicting the Saints to win the NFC:

"The winner of the NFC will be the New Orleans Saints."



— @jasonrmcintyre unveils his 5 bold NFL predictions pic.twitter.com/zOQuCm1x9M — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 5, 2023

I knew I liked this guy #Whodat Geaux @Saints ⚜️ — Justin Rubin (@justinrubin) July 5, 2023

Everyone gonna shit on Jason but he predicted the Rams would miss the playoffs last year and everyone laughed and never gave credit — Jeff Van Gundy’s Burner (@JeffVanGundysB1) July 5, 2023

No team with an elite QB has a completely closed Super Bowl window. I am bullish on the Saints as well though. Weak division, tough stadium to play on the road in, upgraded at QB. No cold weather games on that schedule for Carr either. — Doug (Blue Checkmark) (@dwoverdrive) July 6, 2023

Tight end Foster Moreau announces remission from Hodgkin’s Lymphoma:

After a few tumultuous months, I’ve been blessed with the news that I am in full remission from Hodgkin Lymphoma! I’m so grateful to everyone who reached out to offer their love and support; our prayers were answered. From here I will continue to live my life as God intended

AMDG — Foster Moreau (@fhmoreau) July 3, 2023

we love to hear that — freddy (@FredColdY) July 3, 2023

Really great news: #Saints TE Foster Moreau announces that he’s in full remission from Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. https://t.co/eMPt4E6um2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 3, 2023

BEST NEWS EVER: Former #Raiders TE and now New Orleans #Saints tight end Foster Moreau announced that he is in full remission from Hodgkin Lymphoma.



pic.twitter.com/F7Ts7r7siV — NFL RUMORS (@NFLREPORTCARD) July 4, 2023

4th of July celebrations:

That magnificent, world-class dome is strutting its color! — Weaponized+Catholic (@JoetheWriter) July 5, 2023

A beautiful sight indeed. ⚜️⚜️⚜️ — Amanda DeAnne ‍☠️ (@moondropmist) July 5, 2023

That is all for this week, but we will be back next Friday with your reactions to the latest Saints news and information.

