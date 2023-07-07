 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, July 7: Former Saints running back joins FOX Sports

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
NFL: DEC 05 Saints at Buccaneers Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Mark Ingram joins Fox Big Noon Kickoff, per report - Canal Street Chronicles

Former New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram has reportedly joined Fox Big Noon Kickof.

Jason McIntyre Says This NFL Doormat Will Reach the Super Bowl This Season - FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports analyst Jason McIntyre belives that the Saints will win the NFC South.

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Phil Galiano - New Orleans Saints

A profile on special teams assistant Phil Galiano, how is entering his fifth season with the Saints.

