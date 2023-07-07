Fleur-de-Links, July 7: Former Saints running back joins FOX Sports

New Orleans Saints News:
Mark Ingram joins Fox Big Noon Kickoff, per report - Canal Street Chronicles
Former New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram has reportedly joined Fox Big Noon Kickof.
Jason McIntyre Says This NFL Doormat Will Reach the Super Bowl This Season - FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports analyst Jason McIntyre belives that the Saints will win the NFC South.
Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Phil Galiano - New Orleans Saints
A profile on special teams assistant Phil Galiano, how is entering his fifth season with the Saints.
When Marshon had not one, but two picks in the Divisional Round.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 6, 2023
https://t.co/KlYFEtTVGF | #TBT pic.twitter.com/iUEg1DPVke
#Saints Safety, @Mathieu_Era, is Running Errands in the Community presented by @Bridgestone. Tyrann understands the importance of being present in his community and giving people a reason to believe, that’s what really matters.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 6, 2023
See the whole story here https://t.co/gGOG2tALNE pic.twitter.com/tdL1eSJobw
Update: FOX hires former #Saints, #Ravens, #Alabama RB Mark Ingram to join their college coverage team.pic.twitter.com/n3UdOgkiPJ— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 6, 2023
