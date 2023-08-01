 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Four Saints named to NFL Top 100

New Orleans has four players on the prestigious preseason list so far.

By mattmiguez
/ new
Wild Card Round - Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Layne Murdoch/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints were once again represented on the NFL Top 100 list.

Cameron Jordan, Marshon Lattimore, Demario Davis and Jamaal Williams were all placed on the list earlier this week by the league.

Williams came in at #95 as the Saints newest running back, Lattimore was placed at #89, and Jordan came in at #50. Davis was rated the highest at #43.

This is the sixth consecutive season and eighth overall that Jordan was named to the list, while Davis is on the Top 100 for the fourth straight season.

Davis led the Saints in tackles for the fifth straight season with 109, a career high 6.5 sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery.

