Four Saints named to NFL Top 100

The New Orleans Saints were once again represented on the NFL Top 100 list.

Cameron Jordan, Marshon Lattimore, Demario Davis and Jamaal Williams were all placed on the list earlier this week by the league.

The NFL Top 100 list, as voted by the players - 50-41:



Full list so far here - https://t.co/uu3o0XIxIQ



50) #Saints DE Cameron Jordan

49) #Broncos CB Patrick Surtain

48) #Eagles DE Haason Reddick

47) #Rams WR Cooper Kupp

46) #Jets LB C.J. Mosley

45) #Steelers DL Cameron Heyward… https://t.co/hPNSz03MU7 pic.twitter.com/mJkCeEN673 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 31, 2023

Williams came in at #95 as the Saints newest running back, Lattimore was placed at #89, and Jordan came in at #50. Davis was rated the highest at #43.

This is the sixth consecutive season and eighth overall that Jordan was named to the list, while Davis is on the Top 100 for the fourth straight season.

Davis led the Saints in tackles for the fifth straight season with 109, a career high 6.5 sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery.

