Wil Lutz has a perfect day at Saints training camp

Is the 28-year-old ready for a bounce back season?

By Jonny_Camer
New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints have lacked consistency at kicker for the past two seasons. Former Pro-Bowler Wil Lutz struggled last year after missing all of 2021 with an injury. Fans are hoping to get the old Wil Lutz back this season, and they might get that. According to John Hendrix, Wil Lutz was a perfect 8/8 today at camp.

The Saints brought UDFA Blake Grupe to compete with Lutz for the starting job. It looks like Lutz is up for the challenge. Do you think Wil Lutz will have a bounce-back year? Let us know in the comments.

