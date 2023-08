Fleur-de-Links, August 1: Two more Saints added to Top 100 players list

New Orleans Saints News:

New Orleans Saints guard Andrus Peat suffered a quad injury on Monday’s practice, but according to Dennis Allen, his injury is not as severe as Trai Turner’s.

Dennis Allen says that Alvin Kamara wants to meet with Roger Goodell about the 2022 incident in Las Vegas.

Rookie quaterback Jake Haener is impressing in training camp.

Demario Davis and Cameron Jordan were ranked #43 and #50 respectively in the NFL Top 100 players list.

The Saints have signed former New York Jets defensive end Kyle Phillips.

Photos from the first Saints training camp with pads on.