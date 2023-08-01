Super Bowl LVIII to have an alternate telecast on Nickelodeon

The Super Bowl will have its first alternate telecast on February 11th, 2024, when Super Bowl LVIII will be simulcast on Nickelodeon, the cable children’s network.

CBS Sports and Nickelodeon have announced that they are joining forces for its first Super Bowl telecast that will include on-field graphics, guest reporters and virtual filters. While this will be the first Super Bowl with an alternate telecast, it is not the first time that Nickelodeon has carried an NFL playoff game. CBS Sports produced an alternative telecast of 2 NFL Wild Card games for Nickelodeon. The first in 2021, when the New Orleans Saints defeated the Chicago Bears and in 2022, when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys. Last year, Nickelodeon also carried a game on Christmas Day, when the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Denver Broncos.

.@Nickelodeon and @cbssports are joining forces to present a slime-filled telecast of Super Bowl LVIII specially for kids and families @nateburleson will be back in the booth to call the first-ever #SuperBowl alternate telecast, exclusively on Nickelodeon. pic.twitter.com/30aRYWySwL — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) August 1, 2023

Former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson made the announcement on CBS Mornings, adding that he will be providing the commentary for the first alternate telecast in Super Bowl history.

Burleson said, “Nickelodeon and CBS are joining forces to produce a slime-filled telecast of Super Bowl LVIII specifically for kids and families, I’ll be back in the booth with other Nick stars co-hosting. Nickelodeon and CBS are part of Paramount Global, so shout-out to the family.”

In addition to the Super Bowl, Nickelodeon will broadcast another game on Christmas Day, which will be a matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

