Highlights from WR Michael Thomas’ press conference

After Tuesday’s practice New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas talked with the media about his journey back to the field, the training camps battles between Marshon Lattimore, and what it’s like to play with Derek Carr.

Thomas’s Journey back to the field

If you consider yourself a Saints fan, then you know the journey it’s been for Michael Thomas to get back on the field. After having a historic 2019 campaign and earning a new contract, Thomas was hampered by an ankle injury in 2020 and had a setback with rehab in 2021. Thomas seemed to return to form in 2022 but after 3 games was once again shut down with a foot injury. Fast forward to 2023 and training camp, Thomas looks like his old self and talks about the journey he’s been through to get back to this point.

"If you don't cheat the process & you stick to the grind, you'll reap the rewards."



-MT on returning back to form pic.twitter.com/1KxvxflcmV — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 1, 2023

Marshon Lattimore

Thomas and Lattimore have had plenty of 1-on-1s from their time here with the Saints in the NFL, to their time at Ohio State playing for the Buckeyes. Truly iron sharpens iron as both Lattimore and Thomas are among the best at their respective positions. So far, it's been one of the better battles as both Thomas and Lattimore have gotten their fair share of victories during camp.

"It forces you to pay attention to the details... it's always gonna be a competition, it's always gonna be a fight."



-MT on going against Marshon #Saints | @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/qcsDkz7uQO — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 1, 2023

Derek Carr

Derek Carr comes over from the Raiders and now joins Thomas and the Saints. In their first offseason together, both have raved about each other as Thomas talked about Carr’s leadership and ability to take command of the offense despite it being so early in camp. The Saints have been missing something at the quarterback position since Drew Brees retired after the 2020 NFL season. Carr’s veteran leadership, experience, and command of the huddle could take the Saints from pretenders to contenders in 2023.

"Derek is a great leader... the offense as a whole, we lean on him."



-MT on @derekcarrqb pic.twitter.com/445ZMAtm2g — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 1, 2023

